Newswise — In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, Dr. Catherine Lord, director of the Center for Autism and the Developing Brain at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, and a national authority on autism spectrum disorders (ASD), offers families guidance and tips for coping with a child's diagnosis.

Have hope. Every day we learn more about how to help people with ASD.

Remember that your child is an individual. Your child is first and foremost his or her own unique person, then a child, then a child with strengths and difficulties, and only then a child with ASD.

Build a strong support system. Find people you can trust to support you as an individual, and then support you as a parent of a child with autism.

Find credible sources. You will hear many contradictory and unfounded pieces of information. Find professionals and resources in which you have faith.

Enjoy each other. Do things every day that you and your child can enjoy together. While opportunities for learning are important, shared enjoyment is even more important in a family.

