Newswise — (March 30, 2017) – WCS field staff and local government partners from Tibet produced an incredible video showing an ongoing study of snow leopards and Tibetan antelope that offers a rare glimpse of Tibet’s wildlife.



Wildlife in the video include: : Tibetan antelope - :01, 1:31 (Pantholops hodgsonii) , bar-headed goose - :23 (Anser indicus), snow leopard - 1:17 (Panthera uncia), wild yak - 1:34 (Bos mutus), wolf - 1:49 (Canis lupus chanco), blue sheep - 1:53 (Pseudois nayaur), Tibetan brown bear - 2:05 (Ursus arctos pruinosus), Tibetan snowcock - 2:09 (Tetraogallus tibetanus), Pallas cat - 2:10 (Otocolobus manul).



WCS works to conserve unique wild mammal species in China's largest wild place - Changtang, which is about 700,000 square kilometers (270,000 square miles – or about the size of Texas). The region takes up one third of the Tibetan Plateau, which is called the “Third Pole” and “rooftop of the world” due to its high altitude and remote location.

Based on the results of this pilot work, WCS will work closely with local government and academic partners on additional projects to engage local people living in the region to reduce human wildlife conflict (snow leopards are sometimes persecuted by herders). In addition, WCS will continue working with government partners to strengthen management of the reserve through its ranger network. The work is co-sponsored by several donors including Panthera and the blue moon fund.

WCS has been working in the Changtang region since the 1980s when WCS Senior Scientist George Schaller helped contribute to the creation of the 298,000 square kilometer(115,000 square miles) Changtang National Nature Reserve.

