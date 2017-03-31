Dr. Michael T. Freehill, associate professor of sports medicine and orthopaedic surgery at the University of Michigan, is an expert on baseball injuries and how excessive throwing puts baseball players at risk of overuse injuries.

Freehill is no stranger to baseball - he played professionally for eight years, first with the California/Anaheim Angels organization and later the Texas Rangers organization before retiring to pursue medicine and his career in orthopaedic surgery specializing in shoulder and elbow injuries.

Here's more information he's recently provided on why research on pitch counts should be studied and how specializing in one sport, such as baseball, can lead to overuse injuries in athletes as young as 8 years old. The article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 license, and you are welcome to use any of the content and quotes in it.

To schedule an interview, please contact me at 734-764-2220 or kylieo@med.umich.edu.

