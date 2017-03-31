Assistant Professor Brady Williams available to comment on implications of sales tax avoidance for online retailers.

Brady Williams is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Accounting. He holds degrees from Brigham Young University and the University of Washington (Ph.D.). He teaches an introductory tax course and his research primarily focuses on the effects of tax incentives and tax enforcement on corporate decisions.

Contact info & CV:

https://www.mccombs.utexas.edu/Directory/Profiles/Williams-Brady