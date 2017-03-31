 
Amazon will start collecting sales tax in most states but there are loopholes — a comp. advantage worth billions. Expert available to explain

Economics, Business Ethics, Local - Texas
KEYWORDS
  • Amazon, online retailers, sales tax

    • Assistant Professor Brady Williams available to comment on implications of sales tax avoidance for online retailers.

    Brady Williams is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Accounting. He holds degrees from Brigham Young University and the University of Washington (Ph.D.). He teaches an introductory tax course and his research primarily focuses on the effects of tax incentives and tax enforcement on corporate decisions.

    Contact info & CV:
    https://www.mccombs.utexas.edu/Directory/Profiles/Williams-Brady

