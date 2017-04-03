Newswise — AUSTIN, Texas — The McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin will be honoring four distinguished alumni at its Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. This year’s inductees include Kathleen Farlow, MPA ’83; Charles M. Holley, Jr., BBA ’79; S. Todd Maclin, BBA ’78; and Sam L. Susser, BBA ’85.

“I am proud to have such outstanding alumni that remain dedicated and involved with the school,” said Jay Hartzell, dean of the McCombs school. “Kathleen, Charles, Todd, and Sam have given so much of themselves to higher education, the efforts of the McCombs school and the university. They are role models for both current and future generations of McCombs students.”

2017 McCombs School of Business Hall of Fame Inductees:

Kathleen Farlow is a Central Texas managing partner with Deloitte, and she serves as Deloitte’s lead relationship partner for UT Austin. She has been a longtime member of the Accounting Department Advisory Council and is a member and former chair of the McCombs School of Business Dean’s Advisory Council. Farlow is active in the United Way as a member of Houston’s Alexis de Tocqueville Society and serves as chairman of the board for United Way of Greater Austin. She is also as a member of the board of directors for Ballet Austin.

Charles M. Holley, Jr., retired in 2016 from a 21-year career with Walmart, where he most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO). He currently serves as a senior advisor and CFO in residence for Deloitte and is a member of the board for Amgen, Inc., a biotechnology company. Holley has been actively involved with the McCombs School and the university as a member of the Chancellor’s Council, UT’s Development Board, and the McCombs School of Business Advisory Council. Throughout his career, he has led several financial organizations, including Financial Executives International, the CFO Board Academy, and the Conference Board of Financial Executives. Holley also a former member of the board of directors for Cancer Challenge of Northwest Arkansas and the board of trustees for the National First Tee Foundation.

S. Todd Maclin is principal of Maclin Management Co. and former chairman of commercial and consumer banking for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Maclin is actively involved with the UT Austin community as director of the Development Board, a member of the McCombs School Advisory Council, and as a member of the executive committee of the Chancellor’s Council. He also serves on the board of directors for the Texas Exes Alumni Association, the board of visitors for The University of Texas Southwestern Health System, and on the board of the Southwestern Medical Foundation.

Sam L. Susser is president of Susser Holdings II, LP. He is a member of the McCombs School Advisory Council, the Advisory Board of the Schusterman Center for Judaic Studies, the Chancellor’s Council Executive Committee, the Advisory Board of the UT Marine Science Institute, the government relations co-chair of the UT MD Anderson board of visitors, and co-chair of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center for Energy, Law, and Business. Susser is actively involved in his community, serving as a trustee of the Driscoll Foundation and chairman of the Driscoll Children’s Hospital Governing Board in south Texas. He was recently appointed by Governor Abbott to the University Research Initiatives Advisory Board.

The McCombs School of Business Hall of Fame was established in 1983 to honor former students, faculty, and dedicated supporters. Induction into the Hall of Fame is the highest honor given by the McCombs School. These individuals have made outstanding contributions to the business community and advanced humanity through their outstanding civic, philanthropic, and educational work.

Inductees are nominated by a selection committee of board leaders, faculty members from each of the school’s departments, and the dean.

