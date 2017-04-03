Mayo Clinic researchers discover link between aging, devastating lung disease

A Mayo Clinic study has shown evidence linking the biology of aging with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a disease that impairs lung function and causes shortness of breath, fatigue, declining quality of life, and, ultimately, death. Researchers believe that these findings, which appear in Nature Communications, are the next step toward a possible therapy for individuals suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.





Breast cancer study provides critical information on tumor sequencing and response to chemotherapy

Tumor sequencing is increasingly used to select treatment for patients with cancer, but its role in women with newly diagnosed breast cancer is unknown. Mayo Clinic researchers reported in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute the results of a prospective tumor sequencing study in women receiving chemotherapy prior to breast surgery. … The main findings of the Breast Cancer Genome-Guided Therapy (BEAUTY) study demonstrated that the most common genetic changes were not more commonly observed in chemotherapy resistant compared to chemotherapy sensitive tumors.



Mayo Clinic discovers high-intensity aerobic training can reverse aging processes in adults

A Mayo Clinic study says high-intensity aerobic exercise may be the most helpful training when you’re older (over 65). The findings, found in Cell Metabolism, show that this exercise can reverse some cellular aspects of aging. Mayo researchers compared high-intensity interval training, resistance training and combined training. All training types improved lean body mass and insulin sensitivity, but only high-intensity and combined training improved aerobic capacity and mitochondrial function for skeletal muscle.



April is National Donate Life Month

National Donate Life Month (NDLM) features an entire month of local, regional and national activities to help encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and to celebrate those that have saved lives through the gift of donation. More than 120,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant in the United States. Nearly 2,000 of those are children. Mayo Clinic has over 3,000 patients on the waiting list for an organ transplant, and has one of the largest transplant programs in the world. Every 10 minutes another name is added to the national waiting list. An average of 21 people die each day in the United States waiting for transplants that can't take place because of the shortage of donated organs. Mayo Clinic recently announced its first face transplant. These specialty types of transplants represent a new frontier in donation, and the public may have questions about what their donor designation means on their driver’s license, and if additional consent is required for hand and/or face donation. A Mayo Clinic transplant expert is available to talk about the donor shortage, how to register as a donor, and the importance of making your wishes known to your loved ones.

Researchers uncover new agents that eliminate cells associated with age-related diseases

Mayo Clinic researchers have uncovered three new agents to add to the emerging repertoire of drugs that aim to delay the onset of aging by targeting senescent cells – cells that contribute to frailty and other age-related conditions. A recent study of human cell cultures shows that the drugs, fisetin and two BCL-XL inhibitors – A1331852 and A1155463 – cleared senescent cells in vitro. Findings appear online in Aging.

