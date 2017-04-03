Newswise — WASHINGTON (April 3, 2017) -- What are the health challenges and opportunities arising from global urbanization? How do urbanization and social determinants of health intertwine? How can evidence-based health governance and policy best be achieved?

These are some of the questions that will be addressed at “Urban Health: A Global Challenge,” a free satellite session on April 6, organized by Georgetown University, the International Society for Urban Health, and the New York Academy of Medicine. The session precedes the 2017 Annual CUGH Global Health Conference in Washington, DC.

Global urban health experts, advocates and those working on the ground, will assemble to discuss our rapidly urbanizing world, and its implications for health systems, disease prevention and pandemic preparedness, and intersectoral actions to redress health inequities.

WHAT:

“Urban Health: A Global Challenge”

Two panels: The first will explore innovations in strengthening governance for urban health, with presentations from innovators and supporters of efforts to promote good governance in global urban settings. The second panel will consider critical directions for urban health research and education (lightening talk format).

WHEN:

Thursday, April 6, 2017; 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Panel 1 - 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. - Strengthening governance for urban health

Panel 2 - 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. - Critical directions for urban health research and education

WHERE:

Washington Hilton

Columbia Hall

1919 Connecticut Ave., NW

Washington, DC 20009

WHO:

David Vlahov, University of California, San Francisco - Panel 1 chair

Lindsay Goldman, Director, Healthy Aging, Center for Health Policy and Programs, the New York Academy of Medicine

Sean Quinn, Sustainable Design Leader for HOK Pacific Region, and Chair of Social Responsibility - HOK Impact

Jonathan Patz, Professor in Health and the Environment, and Director, Global Health Institute, University of Wisconsin-Madison

John Balbus, Senior Advisor for Public Health and Director, NIEHS-WHO Collaborating Centre for Environmental Health Sciences - Panel 2 chair

Gina Lovasi, Associate Professor of Urban Health, Co-Director of the Urban Health Collaborative, Drexel University - “Complex Systems and Mapping”

Alayne Adams, Associate Professor, Department of International Health, Georgetown University - “Private Sector in Health”

Jennifer Bouey, Associate Professor, Department of International Health, Georgetown University - “Migrant Health”

Rebecca Katz, Associate Professor, Department of International Health, and Director, Center for Global Health Science and Security, Georgetown University ¬- “Pandemic Preparedness”

Jessica Kirtz, Assistant Research Professor, Institute for Reproductive Health and Department of Government's Conflict Resolution Program, Georgetown University - “Intersectoral Action”

Emily Mendenhall, Assistant Professor, Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University - “Syndemics”

David Vlahov, Professor, School of Nursing, University of California, San Francisco - “Policy Maker Education”



ORGANIZED BY:

School of Nursing & Health Studies, Georgetown University Medical Center

The Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, Georgetown University

The International Society for Urban Health

The New York Academy of Medicine

Media wishing to attend should RSVP: km463@georgetown.edu

Non-media attendee registration (free).

Georgetown University is a member of the Consortium of Universities for Global Health.

