Newswise — Olin College of Engineering Professor Lynn Andrea Stein, Ph.D., who also serves as special advisor to the provost, was one of only 46 people selected nationally from nominations by college and university presidents or chancellors as a 2017-18 ACE fellow.

Established in 1965, the ACE Fellows Program is the country’s premier higher education leadership development program. It is designed to identify and prepare promising senior faculty and administrators for responsible positions in college and university administration. More than 80 percent of fellows have gone on to serve as senior leaders of colleges and universities.

“Olin opened its doors fewer than 15 years ago as an engineering college with a unique mission to transform engineering education so to already have one of our faculty selected as an ACE fellow is an honor for all of us,” said Olin President Rick Miller. “It demonstrates the caliber of our faculty and also how our innovative educational model is shaping tomorrow’s academic leaders.”

“As a member of Olin College's founding faculty, Stein played a leadership role in many aspects of the development of the college, including the computing and design curricula, hands-on learning pedagogies, and the early recruitment of Olin’s gender-balanced student body. As the college grows in scope and impact, she continues her role as a faculty leader, entrepreneur and international change agent,” said Olin Provost Vin Manno.

Stein led the creation of Olin’s Collaboratory, which expanded and formalized Olin’s capacity for transforming engineering education in America and throughout the world. She and her colleagues pioneered workshop programs and co-design partnerships that now involve the majority of Olin’s faculty, many students and staff, and hundreds of universities around the world.

During her fellowship, Stein will participate in retreats with the other fellows and in interactive learning opportunities, read extensively, visit other campuses, and shadow a president and other senior officers during a year-long placement at a host institution. Fellows also conduct projects of pressing concern for their home institution and seek to implement their findings upon completion of the fellowship placement.

For her part, Stein wants to hone her experience and skills to help Olin and other institutions proactively respond to the perfect storm now facing higher education. “The odds of our institutions needing to re-envision their missions or re-conceive their operating principles are high,” said Stein. “I see myself allying with an institution of higher education that is committed to change and may want help formulating its direction or translating that vision into practice.”

At the conclusion of the fellowship year, fellows return to their home institution with new knowledge and skills that contribute to capacity-building efforts, along with a network of peers across the country and abroad.

About ACE

Founded in 1918, ACE is the major coordinating body for all the nation's higher education institutions, representing nearly 1,800 college and university presidents and related associations. It provides leadership on key higher education issues and influences public policy through advocacy. For more information, please visit www.acenet.edu or follow ACE on Twitter @ACEducation.

About Olin

Olin College is an undergraduate engineering institution that has been exploring innovative educational approaches since its founding in 1997 by the F.W. Olin Foundation. From the beginning, Olin was designed to be different with no academic departments or faculty tenured, and a bold mission to create one of the most engaging and meaningful learning experiences possible for young engineers. Today, Olin is a top ranked engineering college renowned for graduating engineer-innovators and for serving as a privately funded national laboratory for STEM education redesign. For more information, please visit http://www.Olin.edu or follow Olin on Twitter @OlinCollege.