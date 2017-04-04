Accounting Professor Sharyn Fisk issues a warning about tax filing scams as the annual IRS deadline nears.

"Many disreputable preparers will create false returns. They sometimes harvest a person's Social Security number and sell it later to an identity thief," Fisk says.

Her expertise has been tapped by the California State University system.

https://www2.calstate.edu/csu-system/news/Pages/4-Tax-Scams-to-Watch-Out-For.aspx

Fisk is a member of the Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council, which was established in 1953 to provide the IRS commissioner with feedback and guidance on policy issues.

She is a member of the State Bar of California, where she has served as chair of the Tax Policy and Legislation Committee. She is also a member of the American Bar Association’s Standards of Tax Practice Committee and Taxation Section. Fisk serves as the chair of the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s Executive Committee, Taxation Section.

She is available for interviews and can be reached at smfisk@cpp.edu or 909-869-2378.