Newswise — Autism is the fastest growing disability in the country, according to Wesley Dotson, assistant professor in the Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research at Texas Tech. So when the children’s television show “Sesame Street” announced it would be introducing a Muppet with autism, Dotson was “excited” that an expanding portion of the population would now be represented on a prominent program. He said the addition of the character, Julia, will send a message of acceptance and inclusion to children with the disorder. Julia will make her debut on April 10.



• “I think that’s a powerful message. They’re here. They’re part of the community. They’re just like anybody else. Any chance we have to show that people with autism are not on the fringes, but are part of the core group, part of the thing, is wonderful.”

• “Anytime a show brings a character in that can model that inclusiveness and model that acceptance, that’s a big deal.”



