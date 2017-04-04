Newswise — Princeton, NJ—April 4, 2017—The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) announced the recipients of its 2017 Scientific Achievement and Leadership Awards today. ISPOR is the leading global scientific and educational organization for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and its use in decision making to improve health. The ISPOR Awards Program is designed to foster and recognize excellence and outstanding technical achievement in HEOR. The ISPOR 2017 Scientific Achievement and Leadership Award recipients include:

Avedis Donabedian Outcomes Research Lifetime Achievement Award

Paul Kind is recognized for his outstanding, life-long contribution to the improvement of health outcomes. Kind is a Professor of Health Outcome Measurement at the Academic Unit of Health Economics Institute of Health Sciences, University of Leeds, Leeds, UK.

Marilyn Dix Smith Leadership Award

C. Daniel Mullins, PhD is recognized for his extraordinary leadership to the Society. Mullins is Professor and Chair at the Pharmaceutical Health Services Research, University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, Baltimore, MD, USA.

Excellence in Methodology in Pharmacoeconomics and Health Outcomes Research Award

Claire Rothery, PhD is recognized for her outstanding research in the field of health economics and outcomes research methodology for the paper, A Comprehensive Algorithm for Approval of Health Technologies With, Without, or Only in Research: The Key Principles for Informing Coverage Decisions. Rothery is a Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Health Economics, University of York, Heslington, York, UK.

Excellence in Application of Pharmacoeconomics and Health Outcomes Research Award

Jeff Richardson, PhD is recognized for his outstanding practical application of health economics and outcomes research in health care decision making for the paper, Measuring the Sensitivity and Construct Validity of 6 Utility Instruments in 7 Disease Areas (Med Decis Making 2016;36:147–159). Richardson is a Professor at the Centre for Health Economics, Monash Business School, Monash University, Clayton, Victoria, Australia.

Bernie J. O’Brien New Investigator Award

James D. Chambers, PhD, MSc, is honored for demonstrating exceptional promise as an investigator based on his emerging body of technical and scholarly work in the fields of health economics and outcomes research. Chambers is an Assistant Professor at Tufts Medical Center, Boston, MA, USA.

Value in Health Paper of the Year Award

Sabine E. Grimm, MSc receives this award for her outstanding research paper, When Future Change Matters: Modeling Future Price and Diffusion in Health Technology Assessments of Medical Devices, that was published in the September/October 2016 issue of Value in Health. Grimm is a Researcher with Maastricht University, Maastricht, The Netherlands.

Value in Health Regional Issues Excellent Article Award

Aleš Tichopád, PhD receives this award for his outstanding research paper, Cost Burden of Severe Community-Acquired Rotavirus Gastroenteritis Requiring Hospitalization in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, and Hungary: A Retrospective Patient Chart Review, that was published online in Value in Health Regional Issues in December 2016. Tichopád is member of the Medical Faculty at Kantar Health s.r.o., Prague, Czech Republic.

ABOUT ISPOR

The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) is a nonprofit, international, educational and scientific organization that promotes health economics and outcomes research excellence to improve decision making for health globally.

Web: www.ispor.org | LinkedIn: http://www.bit.ly/ISPOR-LIn | Twitter: http://www.bit.ly/ISPOR-T (@ISPORorg) | YouTube: http://www.bit.ly/ISPOR-YT | Facebook: http://www.bit.ly/ISPOR-FB

ABOUT VALUE IN HEALTH

Value in Health (ISSN 1098-3015) is an international, indexed journal that publishes original research and health policy articles that advance the field of health economics and outcomes research to help health care leaders make evidence-based decisions. The journal’s 2015 impact factor score is 3.824. Value in Health is ranked 3rd out of 74 journals in health policy and services (social sciences), 8th out of 87 journals in health care sciences and services, and 10th out of 344 journals in economics (social sciences). Value in Health publishes 10 issues a year and circulates to more than 10,000 readers around the world.

Web: http://www.ispor.org/valueinhealth | Twitter: http://www.bit.ly/ISPORjournals-T (@ISPORjournals)

ABOUT VALUE IN HEALTH REGIONAL ISSUES

Value in Health Regional Issues (ISSN 2212-1099) is a peer-reviewed, MEDLINE®-indexed journal of the International Society of Pharmcoeconomics and Outcomes Research. Value in Health Regional Issues is an online journal that publishes articles that focus on health-related topics that impact the health policies and populations in the following regions: 1) Asia; 2) Central and Eastern Europe, Western Asia, and Africa; and 3) Latin America.

Web: http://www.ispor.org/publications/VIHRI/index.asp | Twitter: http://www.bit.ly/ISPORjournals-T (@ISPORjournals)



