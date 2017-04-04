Newswise — Washington, DC — Explore the future of digital innovation and leadership at ACR 2017 — The Crossroads of Radiology® with keynoter Jeffrey R. Immelt, GE chairman and CEO. Registration is open for ACR 2017, which will be held May 21–25 in Washington, DC.

“ACR 2017 provides an outstanding opportunity for attendees to glean strategies to navigate value-based medical imaging practice from the leader of one of the most successful industrial brands,” said James A. Brink, MD, FACR, chair of the ACR Board of Chancellors, who will moderate a question-and-answer session with Immelt.

Immelt has been named one of the "World's Best CEOs" three times by Barron's, and since he began serving as chief executive officer, GE has been named "America's Most Admired Company" in a poll conducted by Fortune magazine and one of "The World's Most Respected Companies" in polls by Barron's and the Financial Times.

Jeffrey C. Bauer, PhD, health futurist and medical economist, will address "Forecasting Futures of Radiology at The Crossroads: It’s All Downhill From Here on Up” during the Moreton Lecture. This lecture was established in 1993 in recognition of the outstanding contributions to radiology and the medical profession by Dr. Robert D. Moreton.

The ACR five-day meeting offers more than 100 hours of sessions on advocacy, economics, health policy, leadership, clinical education, informatics, clinical research, ACR governance, quality and safety, plus special sessions for medical students, residents, fellows and early-career physicians. Special events include Speed Mentoring, Capitol Hill Day, with exclusive meetings scheduled for members to bring the “Voice of Radiology” to elected officials, and the MSK Boot Camp.

Online registration is open for the May 21–25 meeting at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC. The ACR Resident and Fellow Section will meet May 20–21. Learn more about the program, abstracts and virtual meeting.

###

About the American College of Radiology The American College of Radiology (ACR), founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care.

To arrange an interview with an ACR spokesperson, contact Shawn Farley at 703-869-0292, Maryann Verrillo at 703-390-9822 or email PR@acr.org.