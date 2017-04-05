Who: Thomas Scully, former administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), will be the keynote speaker during the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists’ (AANA) Mid-Year Assembly.



What: Scully will address more than 1,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student anesthetists who will be convening in Washington, D.C., for education and lobbying purposes. Nurse anesthetists are anesthesia experts who provide approximately 43 million anesthetics to patients each year in the United States.

When: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.

Where: Renaissance Hotel, Downtown in Washington, D.C.

Why: The AANA Mid-Year Assembly is the largest advocacy meeting for CRNAs. The assembly educates attendees about the latest developments in healthcare policy and reimbursement. Scully was the CMS administrator from 2001-2004. He currently focuses his practice on health care regulatory and legislative matters and is a general partner at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, a private equity firm in New York.

Contact: To obtain entry into event, please contact Marlene McDowell, Assistant Director, Public Relations at (708) 337-1968 or via email mmcdowell@aana.com.

About the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists

Founded in 1931 and located in Park Ridge, Ill., and Washington, D.C., the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) is the professional organization representing more than 50,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists across the United States. As advanced practice registered nurses and anesthesia specialists, CRNAs administer approximately 43 million anesthetics to patients in the United States each year and are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America. In some states, CRNAs are the sole anesthesia professionals in nearly 100 percent of rural hospitals. For more information, visit www.aana.com and www.future-of-anesthesia-care-today.com and follow @aanawebupdates on Twitter.

