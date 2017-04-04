Newswise — New York, NY – April 4, 2017 – The American Thoracic Society today announced a new $100,000 two-year research fellowship in the area of noninvasive ventilation (NIV) in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The “ATS Foundation/ResMed Research Fellowship in Noninvasive Ventilation in COPD” award is funded by ResMed (NYSE:RMD), a global leader in NIV devices for treating COPD in the home and hospital. “This award comes at a time of high demand for increasingly effective treatments of COPD, which affects 65 million people worldwide and is the third leading cause of death in the world, behind only heart disease and stroke,” said Dean Schraufnagel, MD, chair of the ATS Foundation and a faculty member at the University of Illinois at Chicago. “We’re grateful to ResMed for supporting this research, and look forward to it helping improve countless lives in the future.” Recent studies have already begun to establish the clinical benefits of NIV for COPD, including: 1. Lowering six-month hospital readmission rates by 47 percent.1 2. Reducing the risk of death over one year by 76 percent.2 “Through this award, the field of respiratory medicine stands to gain more valuable knowledge about the use of NIV for the treatment of COPD with the ultimate goal of improving the lives of patients and the efficiency of our health care system as a whole,” said Carlos Nunez, MD, ResMed Chief Medical Officer.

