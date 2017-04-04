Newswise — LOS ANGELES — Distinguished health care publication Becker's Hospital Review has announced that Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) has been selected to the 2017 edition of its "100 Great Hospitals in America" list.

The coveted placement is reserved for institutions that are "industry leaders in innovation, quality patient care and clinical research, and have received recognition across various publications and accrediting organizations," according to the publication's announcement.

CHLA is one of just 13 standalone children’s hospitals in the nation and the only pediatric institution in Southern California to be recognized by Becker's Hospital Review. Becker's has published a version of the "100 Great Hospitals in America" list annually since 2012, and CHLA has made the list every year since 2014, the first year children's hospitals were included.

"Every day, our doctors, nurses, researchers, technicians and staff demonstrate an unwavering commitment to providing the care, compassion and innovation that make Children's Hospital Los Angeles the pediatric health system of choice," says CHLA President and Chief Executive Officer Paul S. Viviano. "To be recognized as a national health care leader by Becker's Hospital Review is a testament to their hard work and stewardship of our patients and families."

The Becker's Hospital Review editorial team selected institutions for inclusion based on analysis of several ranking and award agencies, including U.S. News and World Report's 2016-17 Honor Roll and specialty rankings, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) star ratings, The Leapfrog Group grades, Truven Health Analytics top hospitals, Most Wired hospitals and Magnet accreditation. The final result is a list of 100 hospitals considered overall health care leaders in their region, state or the nation.

The full 2017 list, including individual hospital profiles, can be found at: http://bit.ly/2moosuS

Children's Hospital Los Angeles has been named the best children's hospital in California and among the top 10 in the nation for clinical excellence with its selection to the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll. Children's Hospital is home to The Saban Research Institute, one of the largest and most productive pediatric research facilities in the United States. Children's Hospital is also one of America's premier teaching hospitals through its affiliation with the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California since 1932.

Becker's Hospital Review is a monthly publication offering up-to-date business and legal news and analysis relating to hospitals and health systems.