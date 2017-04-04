San Jose State University Professor, James Brent has taught judicial politics and other law-related classes for 22 years. His research centers on judicial politics.

Professor Brent can discuss, 1) concerns raised about the courts and presidential power in the era of Trump, 2) the vacuous nature of these hearings due to the refusal of nominees to answer any substantive questions and the history of that, 3) the likelihood of a filibuster and the possible responses to that, or 4) the competing partisan narratives that have emerged.