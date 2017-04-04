 
Return to Article List

San Jose State University Expert on Judicial Politics Dives Deep on Hearings of Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch

Article ID: 672428

Released: 4-Apr-2017 2:00 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: San Jose State University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
U.S. Supreme Court, Government/Law, U.S. Politics, Local - California
KEYWORDS
  • Supreme Court, Supreme Court nominee, Supreme Court Nominations, judicial politics, Supreme Court Decisions,
  • Supreme Court Arguments
  • + Show More

    • San Jose State University Professor James Brent

    San Jose State University Professor, James Brent has taught judicial politics and other law-related classes for 22 years.  His research centers on judicial politics.


    Professor Brent can discuss, 1) concerns raised about the courts and presidential power in the era of Trump, 2) the vacuous nature of these hearings due to the refusal of nominees to answer any substantive questions and the history of that, 3) the likelihood of a filibuster and the possible responses to that, or 4) the competing partisan narratives that have emerged.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!