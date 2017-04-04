Newswise — Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Professor Cheryl Dennison Himmelfarb, PhD, RN, ANP, FAAN, FAHA, FPCNA, has been selected for induction to the Sigma Theta Tau International (STTI) Nurse Researcher Hall of Fame. The honor acknowledges nurses who have achieved national or international recognition and whose research has improved people’s lives and the profession.

"This is a gratifying and humbling moment in my career,” says Dennison Himmelfarb. “I am thankful to the mentors, colleagues, and funders that have guided and collaborated with me in this most rewarding work. I am proud to be inducted among so many distinguished nurses and esteemed colleagues.”

Dennison Himmelfarb’s scholarship focuses on cardiovascular risk and chronic illness management and patient safety. Her research looks closely at social and cultural determinants of cardiovascular risk, particularly among resource-limited populations.

By serving on numerous National Institutes of Health and American Heart Association panels, Dennison Himmelfarb has helped develop national clinical guidelines to reduce health disparities and improve cardiovascular care. She fosters interprofessional collaboration through her role as a deputy director of the Johns Hopkins Institute for Clinical and Translation Research, and she helps enhance and promote best practices around research participant recruitment/retention and community engagement.

Within the JHSON, Dennison Himmelfarb is director of the Helene Fuld Leadership Program for the Advancement of Patient Safety and Quality, offering mentorship and guidance to the next generation of nurses interested in quality and safety within health care. She also directs the school’s Office for Science and Innovation, which facilitates faculty and student research and scholarly opportunities.

In addition, Dennison Himmelfarb is current president of the Preventive Cardiovascular Nurses Association, a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, Preventive Cardiovascular Nurses Association and the American Heart Association, and was named on The Daily Record’s “VIP List of Very Important Professionals Successful by 40.”

“We are so proud of this new achievement,” says Patricia Davidson, PhD, MEd, RN, FAAN, dean of JHSON. “Dr. Dennison-Himmelfarb is a leader in many capacities within our school and the profession. She has a drive for excellence and innovation that is patient-centered and an asset to our profession.”

Dennison Himmelfarb will be inducted at the STTI’s 28th International Nursing Research Congress in July. The recognition brings a total of almost a dozen faculty from JHSON to receive this honor.

