Newswise — Like a pack of lobos facing a foe, Season Elliott and her team are gearing up to fight cancer. Elliott leads the volunteer organizing team for the Lobos vs. Cancer Gala event, which will celebrate its tenth year on Saturday, May 20. The event raises money for cancer research and treatment. Last year, the organizing team decided to keep the more than $80,000 raised in the state and donated to The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center. Elliott and her pack of organizers plan to do the same this year.

“By working together, we will be able to eliminate cancer as a major health concern for future generations,” says Marjori Krebs. Krebs led the organizing team for the previous nine years. She handed leadership of the team to Elliott this year but remains on the team.

The event brings New Mexicans from all over the state together. Gala goers celebrate survivors, honor memories and raise money for the cancer research and patient care programs at the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center. Last year, Governor Susana Martinez and First Gentleman Chuck Franco attended. Governor Martinez auctioned a cake and served it to the people at the winning table.

"Cancer has been a part of my life since I was very young and has impacted every member of my immediate family," says Elliott. "That's why I am committed, along with our community, to fighting against cancer by maintaining and advancing the highest levels of cancer treatment and patient care in this great state. It's imperative we continue to support this world-class cancer care facility so we can support New Mexican families fighting for their lives every day."

About the Lobos vs. Cancer Gala Event The Lobos vs Cancer Gala is Albuquerque’s premier black tie event and will take place at Sandia Resort and Casino on May 20, 2017. The Silent Auction will begin at 5:30 p.m., a plated dinner will be served at 7:00 p.m. and the Live Auction will commence at 8:15 p.m. For more information and to sponsor, donate or attend, please visit lobos-vs-cancer.org.

About the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center is the Official Cancer Center of New Mexico and the only National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center in a 500-mile radius. Its 125 board-certified oncology specialty physicians include cancer surgeons in every specialty (abdominal, thoracic, bone and soft tissue, neurosurgery, genitourinary, gynecology, and head and neck cancers), adult and pediatric hematologists/medical oncologists, gynecologic oncologists, and radiation oncologists. They, along with more than 500 other cancer healthcare professionals (nurses, pharmacists, nutritionists, navigators, psychologists and social workers), provided cancer care for nearly 60 percent of the adults and children in New Mexico affected by cancer. They treated 11,249 patients in 84,875 ambulatory clinic visits in addition to in-patient hospitalizations at UNM Hospital. These patients came from every county in the State. More than 12 percent of these patients participated in cancer clinical trials testing new cancer treatments and 35 percent of patients participated in other clinical research studies, including tests of novel cancer prevention strategies and cancer genome sequencing. The 130 cancer research scientists affiliated with the UNMCCC were awarded almost $60 million in federal and private grants and contracts for cancer research projects and published 301 high quality publications. Promoting economic development, they filed more than 30 new patents in FY16, and since 2010, have launched 11 new biotechnology start-up companies. Scientists associated with the UNMCCC Cancer Control & Disparities have conducted more than 60 statewide community-based cancer education, prevention, screening, and behavioral intervention studies involving more than 10,000 New Mexicans. Finally, the physicians, scientists and staff have provided education and training experiences to more than 230 high school, undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral fellowship students in cancer research and cancer health care delivery. Learn more at www.cancer.unm.edu.