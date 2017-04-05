Newswise — ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A simple test to determine a person’s grip strength may be a predictor of developing metabolic disorders in middle or older age, a new cross-continental study has found.

The test locations, demographics and methodology all were selected for a reason.

“Prevalence of chronic disease is highest in the U.S. and China,” says Mark Peterson, Ph.D., M.S., FACSM, assistant professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Michigan Medicine and a member of the U-M Global Research, Education and Collaboration in Health and Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation. “There’s a dire need to identify midlife predictors of disability and diabetes in both populations.”

Peterson is the lead author on a new study, published in Journals of Gerontology Series A: Medical Sciences, that investigated if normalized grip strength — which is defined as a person’s grip strength divided by their body mass — could serve as a biomarker for both cardiometabolic disease and physical disability in American and Chinese adults.

He teamed up with colleagues from the U-M School of Public Health, Michigan Medicine’s Global REACH, the Institute for Social Science Survey and the National School of Development at Peking University in Beijing, China.

One reason for the study’s geographic focus: “China represents a unique population,” Peterson says. “It’s the world’s largest population of diabetics, which imposes a huge health and economic burden on their entire country.”

He adds, “In 2015, China and the U.S. had a combined $320 billion in diabetes-related health care costs, according to the International Diabetes Federation. The aging populations in both countries are growing because of improved medical care of older adults and longer life expectancy. While on one hand that’s great, on the other, it represents two populations that have increasing prevalence estimates of diabetes, cardiovascular health issues and functional impairments. The longer people live with those health issues, the greater the burden is to society.”