Newswise — The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is pleased to announce a new partnership with Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) to invest in projects that support a healthy and productive Gulf of Mexico. The oil and natural gas producer is the newest member of the Alliance's Gulf Star Program. The company chose the Alliance as a significant way to invest in science-based solutions to challenges facing the Gulf community. Anadarko's approach to social investment is about more than writing a check, as the company seeks to collaborate with organizations to serve the needs of the region.

The Gulf Star Program was created in 2015 as a public-private partnership to fund critical projects in the Alliances' Governors' Action Plan III. In 2016, the Alliance awarded over $630,000 supporting 19 projects across 7 critical Gulf issues. Plans are underway to issue another round of projects in late 2017. Anadarko joins the Alliance's 2017 efforts to support projects that invest in a healthy Gulf of Mexico.

"Gulf Star partners like Anadarko are enabling us to actually implement regional science-based projects that the Alliance Teams have developed through the years. We are grateful to all our Gulf Star partners for believing in the program," noted Laura Bowie, Executive Director of the Gulf of Mexico Alliance.

Gulf Star is designed to increase the region's resilience by addressing foundational issues that are important to government, academia, not-for-profits and business. Those include healthy seafood supplies, improved habitat conservation, higher quality water resources, increased natural resource stewardship, and improved strategies for land use planning.

With their investment, Anadarko joins other Gulf Star partners Shell, The Nature Conservancy, Freeport-McMoran, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Department of the Interior, and the states of Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. More information about the Gulf Star Program, Action Plan III and the Gulf of Mexico Alliance priority issues can be found at www.gulfofmexicoalliance.org.