Steven Siegel, MD, PhD, can discuss medical issues and adaptive strategies surrounding ASD and disorders like it. He is chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Keck School of Medicine of USC.

Siegel has published more than 130 manuscripts spanning topics related to drug abuse, basic research in animal models of autism and schizophrenia, as well as clinical aspects of schizophrenia. He is on the editorial board of several leading journals related to psychiatry and neurobiology.

“There’s overwhelming data — really, incontrovertible data — that autism is not vaccine-related and, quite frankly, the research that spurred that whole idea has now been clearly debunked as not only wrong, but fraudulent," Siegel said. “People are still struggling with this idea that there are many, many paths to many disorders, and it’s not clear that the things that treat some will treat all if they’ve come to the disorder in a different way.”

Siegel holds an MD and PhD in Neurobiology from Mount Sinai School of Medicine, where he also completed his training and postdoctoral fellowships. He completed his residency in Psychiatry and a postdoctoral fellowship in Neuropsychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He has received numerous awards for his research, teaching and clinical care, including the National Association for mental Illness Exemplary Psychiatrist Award, the Leonard Berwick Memorial Teaching Award for translational research, and the the Martin P. Szuba Award for Excellence in Clinical Teaching and Research by the Department of Psychiatry at Penn.