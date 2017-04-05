Newswise — Who: Speakers: Cathy Hurwit, Chief of Staff for Representative Jan Schakowsky (D-IL); American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) President Cheryl Nimmo, DNP, MSHSA, CRNA; and AANA Senior Director, Federal Government Affairs, Ralph Kohl. Rep. Schakowsky is a long time supporter of full practice authority for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and other advanced practice registered nurses.



What: These speakers will address an estimated 500 CRNAs and student registered nurse anesthetists from around the country who will be in DC to attend the AANA’s Mid-Year Assembly and meet with policymakers on Capitol Hill. Nurse anesthetists are anesthesia experts who provide approximately 43 million anesthetics to patients each year in the United States.

When: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

Where: The west side of the Capitol, across from the Capitol Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C.

Why: The AANA Mid-Year Assembly is the largest advocacy meeting for CRNAs. The assembly educates attendees about the latest developments in healthcare policy and reimbursement.

Contact: To obtain entry to this event, please contact Marlene McDowell, Assistant Director, AANA Public Relations at (708) 337-1968 or via email mmcdowell@aana.com.

About the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists

