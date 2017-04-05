Newswise — ROCKVILLE, Md., April 5, 2017 – Young scientists from colleges and universities across the United States will arrive on Capitol Hill on Thursday to talk with senators and representatives about the value of biomedical research.

Now in its seventh year, the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology’s Hill Day will give 19 young researchers the chance to participate in up to 90 meetings with lawmakers and congressional staff about the work they are doing.

Undergraduates, graduate students and postdoctoral scholars participating in the program hail from academic institutions across America. Alongside members of the ASBMB’s Public Affairs Advisory Committee, the participants will emphasize the critical role that federal investments in research play in supporting the nation’s scientific enterprise and how those investments lead to improvements in the quality of life and well-being of Americans.

The annual event coincides this year with calls from President Donald J. Trump to significantly reduce the budgets of science-funding agencies. The ASBMB has come out in opposition to the proposed funding cuts.

“We are thrilled to be bringing such an enthusiastic team of scientists to be advocates on behalf of all of the life science research community,” said ASBMB Public Affairs Director Benjamin Corb. “Recent budget proposals from the White House have signaled heavy blows to research funding. Our hope is that, through this experience, we will not only foster the spark of advocacy in these young scientists but inspire them to take what they have learned back to their institutions and encourage their fellow researchers to advocate for the importance of sustained investments in research.”

One young researcher from the University of Washington, Gilbert Martinez, already has participated in advocacy at the state level. “While in graduate school, I become heavily engaged in the political process,” he said. “I worked with school board members, city council members, and even met with local U.S. Reps. Anna Eshoo and Zoe Lofgren as well as a host of other state senators and assembly members.”

Martinez continued: “As an active campus organizer, I became a member of the national College Democrats of America, where I was a chair of the Hispanic Caucus for a year.”

Martinez will meet on Thursday with U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray and U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, all Democrats from Washington state.

Folagbayi Arowolo, a graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is scheduled to meet with U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., and Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., as well as U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisc. “After the recent election, I have been mobilized to engage with elected officials because I believe that we are in a critical period where science policy deserves a significant amount of attention from community leaders, policymakers and nonscientists,” Arowolo said.

Elizabeth Minten, a postdoctoral fellow researching the molecular genetics of the breast cancer at Emory University, said she believes that “it's more important than ever for scientists to get involved and advocate for science, as well as try to bridge the gap between scientists and the general public.” She is scheduled to meet with U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Johnny Isakson, both Republicans from Georgia, and with U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.

Ashley Widmer attends the University of Alaska Anchorage, where she conducts research on the immune system. She plans to meet with U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Daniel Sullivan and U.S. Rep. Don Young, all Republicans representing Alaska.

“Here at my university, there aren't many opportunities for undergraduates to become deeply involved in biomedical research due to lack of funding — an issue that must come up in many places,” she said. “I look forward to the opportunity to promote undergraduate research as a way to increase the rate of students interested to go on and pursue careers in research or attend graduate school.”

The 2017 Hill Day student participants will include:



Christopher Abdullah , a graduate student at Oregon Health and Science University

, a graduate student at Oregon Health and Science University

Celeste Amadei , a graduate student at the University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine

, a graduate student at the University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine

Kendall Antle , an undergraduate student at Grandview University

, an undergraduate student at Grandview University

Folagbayi Arowolo , a graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

, a graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Alexandra Erwin , a graduate student at The University of Kansas

, a graduate student at The University of Kansas

Celine Hartman , a graduate student at Saint Louis University

, a graduate student at Saint Louis University

Ryan Kelly , an undergraduate student at James Madison University

, an undergraduate student at James Madison University

Gilbert Martinez , a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Washington

, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Washington

Allison McCaque , a graduate student at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

, a graduate student at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Tiffany Miles , a graduate student at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

, a graduate student at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Elizabeth Minten , a postdoctoral fellow at Emory University

, a postdoctoral fellow at Emory University

Clarrisa Navarro , an undergraduate at the University of New Hampshire

, an undergraduate at the University of New Hampshire

Anthony Otero , a graduate student at the University of Pittsburgh

, a graduate student at the University of Pittsburgh

Benjamin Roberts , a graduate student at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

, a graduate student at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

Katherine Sharp , a graduate student at the University of Oklahoma

, a graduate student at the University of Oklahoma

Jeray Thelwell , a graduate student at Brown University

, a graduate student at Brown University

Kaushlendra Tripathi , a postdoctoral fellow at Mitchell Cancer Institute

, a postdoctoral fellow at Mitchell Cancer Institute

Laura White , a graduate student at the University of Colorado, Anschultz Medical Campus

, a graduate student at the University of Colorado, Anschultz Medical Campus

Ashley Widmer, an undergraduate student at the University of Alaska Anchorage



The students will be accompanied by members of the ASBMB Public Affairs Advisory Committee, which includes:



Wesley Sundquist of the University of Utah

of the University of Utah

Robert Matthews of the University of Massachusetts Medical School

of the University of Massachusetts Medical School

Matthew Gentry of the University of Kentucky

of the University of Kentucky

Katherine Friedman of Vanderbelt University

of Vanderbelt University

Susan Forsburg of the University of Southern California

of the University of Southern California

Michael Schaller of West Virginia University

of West Virginia University

Tricia Serio of the University of Arizona

of the University of Arizona

Rick Page of Miami University

of Miami University

Dorothy Shippen of Texas A&M University

of Texas A&M University

Jonathan Sachs of the University of Minnesota

of the University of Minnesota

Stephen Buxser of Nerac

of Nerac

Terri Kinzy of Rutgers University



*** NOTE TO REPORTERS: Photos of participants will be available after the event upon request. ***