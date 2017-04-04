Newswise — UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – AHS International, The Vertical Flight Technical Society, recently awarded Vertical Flight Foundation (VFF) scholarships to five Penn State Aerospace Engineering students.

Bachelor’s degree recipients include Carter Forry, the Leonard J. LeVasser Scholarship; James Kenna, the John J. Schneider Scholarship; and Robert Veltre, the Dr. E. Roberts (Bob) Wood Scholarship.

Angelina Conti was a master’s degree recipient of the Frank N. Piasecki Scholarship, and Matthew J. Krott was a doctorate degree recipient of the Glidden S. Doman Scholarship.

“We have a long tradition of vertical flight education here at Penn State, and our current group of VFF scholarship recipients represents the best and brightest students on campus,” said Ed Smith, professor of aerospace engineering and director of the Penn State Vertical Lift Research Center of Excellence. “We are proud of their efforts and success, and we look forward to seeing their careers take flight.”

The awardees will be recognized during the Grand Awards Banquet at the AHS International 73rd Annual Forum and Technology Display on May 10, in Fort Worth, Texas. Twenty-four scholarships totaling $80,000 were awarded this year.

The VFF was established in 1967 as the philanthropic arm of the society. Since 1977, the merit-based program has awarded more than 500 scholarships.

Founded in 1943 as the American Helicopter Society, AHS International is the world's premier vertical flight technical society. It advocates, promotes and supports global vertical flight technology and professional development.