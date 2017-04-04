 
Capital Punishment Expert Available for Comment About Execution Process.

Source Newsroom: University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

    Tiffany Murphy, University of Arkansas

Government/Law
  Capital Punishment

    • Newswise — Capital Punishment Expert Available for Comment about Execution Process


    Murphy served as legal director of the Oklahoma Innocence Project and the Midwestern Innocence Project.


    FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – On four separate days between April 17 to 27, eight men are scheduled to be executed in Arkansas. Since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated capital punishment in 1976, no state has executed that many people in 11 days.


    For general questions about capital punishment, procedure and process, please consider Tiffany Murphy, associate professor of law and director of the Criminal Practice Clinic at the University of Arkansas School of Law.


    Before joining the U of A law faculty, Murphy was a clinical professor and director of the Oklahoma Innocence Project. Prior to that, she served as legal director of the Midwestern Innocence Project at the University of Missouri Kansas City. She previously practiced at the Federal Defender’s Office Capital Habeas Units in Philadelphia and Las Vegas.


     


    Murphy’s research focuses on the problems in protecting federal constitutional rights and actual innocence while pursuing post-conviction remedies. She holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan.


    -30-


    CONTACTS:


    Tiffany Murphy, associate professor of law


    School of Law


    479-575-3056 or 479-575-5601, tiffanym@uark.edu


     


    Matt McGowan, science and research writer


    University Relations


    479-575-4246 or 479-856-2177, dmcgowa@uark.edu

