Newswise — LEAWOOD, Kan. – The Sports Medicine Licensure Clarity Act (S. 808) has been reintroduced in the U.S. Senate by Senators John Thune (R-SD) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). The bill, which the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine originally helped write in 2013, clarifies medical liability rules for sports medicine physicians, athletic trainers and other medical professionals to ensure they're properly covered by their liability insurance while traveling with athletic teams in another state.

The bill successfully passed the U.S. House of Representatives on January 9, 2017, and if it receives a passing vote in the Senate, it will go to the President’s desk for his signature into law.

“The Sports Medicine Licensure Clarity Act is a common-sense bill that would correct this potential problem by creating a single, clear standard,” said Sen. Thune. “I hope our bipartisan bill is considered without delay because resolving this issue is long overdue.”

In addition to Senators Thune and Klobuchar, the Sports Medicine Licensure Clarity Act, which was also introduced in the 113th and 114th Congresses, is cosponsored by U.S. Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Shelly Moore Capito (R-W.Va.).

“It’s important to the health and safety of the athletes that our members take care of to see this bill get reintroduced in the Senate,” said AMSSM President Matt Gammons, MD. “We appreciate the hundreds of AMSSM members who have added their voice to the need for this legislation. We will need the continued support of our members, our coalition of other sports medicine providers, athletes and parents to help gain the co-sponsors we’ll need to push this bill through to final passage.”

AMSSM has worked with members of Congress and multiple sports medicine organizations, including the National Athletic Trainers' Association and the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, to advance this crucial legislation.

Under the bill, health care services provided by a covered physician, athletic trainer, physical therapist or other sports medicine professional to an athlete, athletic team or a staff member in another state will be deemed to have satisfied any licensure requirements of the secondary state.

AMSSM's Chad Carlson, MD, was instrumental in working with members of Congress to draft the original bill in 2013, and Chad Asplund, MD, of AMSSM also testified in front of the US House subcommittee on health in 2015 in support of the bill.

“Sports medicine professionals in Minnesota and across the country should be able to treat athletes on the road without worrying about unnecessary legal risks, whether they’re working for a professional team or their local high school,” said Sen. Klobuchar. “Our legislation will provide common-sense protections for sports medicine professionals so that they can always give athletes the care they need, regardless of where their team happens to be.”

ABOUT AMSSM: AMSSM is a multi-disciplinary organization of sports medicine physicians dedicated to education, research, advocacy and the care of athletes of all ages. The majority of AMSSM members are primary care physicians with fellowship training and added qualification in sports medicine who then combine their practice of sports medicine with their primary specialty. AMSSM includes members who specialize solely in non-surgical sports medicine and serve as team physicians at the youth level, NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, WNBA, MLS and NHL, as well as with Olympic teams. By nature of their training and experience, sports medicine physicians are ideally suited to provide comprehensive medical care for athletes, sports teams or active individuals who are simply looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle. www.amssm.org