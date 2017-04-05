 
Harvard Medical School Announces 2017 Media Fellows

  • Credit: By Sollok29 (Own work) [CC BY-SA 4.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

    • Newswise — The program, now in its 20th year, brings top health and science journalists together with preeminent researchers and physician-scientists for a weeklong educational immersion on the HMS campus in Boston.


    The 2017 thematic tracks are: 


    ·      Medicine by the Numbers (April 24-28)


    How computation, math and big data are transforming basic discovery, diagnoses, clinical therapies and population health.


    ·      The Quest for Immortality: Rethinking an age-old question (May 15-19)


    While scientists uncover the molecular aberrations that fuel cell atrophy and cell demise, evolutionary biologists ponder the limits of human longevity and frontline clinicians develop new therapies to stave off the degeneration and frailty of aging. 


    This year’s media fellows are:

    Medicine by the numbers

    Natalia Bronshtein    , data journalist and interactives editor, STAT


    Faye Flam, science writer; book author, Bloomberg View columnist


    Laura Santhanam, data producer; PBS NewsHour


    Ron Winslow, freelance science writer; former deputy bureau chief, health and science, The Wall Street Journal


    Steph Yin, science journalist, New York Times contributor


     


    The Quest for Immortality

    David Freeman    , editorial director, NBCNews/MACH; former science editor, Huffington Post


    Seth Mnookin, book author; co-director, MIT’s Graduate Program in Science Writing


    Alice Park, health and medicine writer, Time magazine


    Rebecca Robbins, reporter, business of health and medicine, STAT


    Karen Weintraub, health and science journalist, contributor, The New York Times, STAT, Scientific American


    During each weeklong session, media fellows spend time on the HMS campus and in its affiliated hospitals and institutes to gain a deeper understanding of the spectrum of research and state of the science in a particular area. 


    Reporters meet with a range of experts on a given topic, including basic scientists, translational investigators and practicing clinicians. Over the past 19 years, HMS has hosted more than 100 reporters from print, online and broadcast news outlets.

