Newswise — They say you can never go home again.



Joe Biden, former vice president, world leader and the University of Delaware’s most distinguished alumnus, is about to prove that expression wrong for a third time.



Biden made a triumphant return to Delaware in January and was back on campus in March for the official launch of the UD Biden Institute, a research and policy center that will be part of the School of Public Policy and Administration.



On Friday, April 7, Biden returns to engage and address the student body and the greater UD community at a public event to be held on The Green, at the north side of Memorial Hall.



Biden will drive home the impact of the Biden Institute, another international draw for UD to pair with the likes of the STAR Campus. He’ll also be celebrating his pride for UD, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 1965.



The event begins at noon on the north side of Memorial Hall. Highlights will include the UD Pep Band and Spirit Teams and remarks from UD President Dennis Assanis, students and Biden. It will be held rain or shine.



About the Biden Institute



The Biden Institute, which will be part of the University’s School of Public Policy and Administration, will initially be located at 44 Kent Way.



Biden laid out his agenda for the nonpartisan institute on March 13 during an event on campus. The research and policy center will focus on developing public policy solutions on issues ranging from economic reform and environmental sustainability to civil rights, criminal justice, women’s rights and more.



About Biden’s UD legacy



Biden has spoken at four UD Commencement ceremonies and is a frequent visitor to campus. He spoke at the inauguration ceremony for President Assanis in December 2016.



In 1984, he was inducted into the University’s Alumni Wall of Fame. He was awarded an honorary degree from UD in 2004.



In 2011, he donated his Senatorial papers to the University of Delaware Library.



His wife, Jill Biden, earned her bachelor’s and doctoral degrees from UD, and his sister Valerie is also a graduate.