CRF’s Next Mini-Med School for Women Will Focus on Stress and Heart Disease
April 18th Seminar will Offer Attendees Tips on how to Manage Stress for Optimal Health
Article ID: 672526
Released: 5-Apr-2017 1:05 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF)
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
WHAT & WHO:
CRF’s next Mini-Med School for Women will cover the role stress plays in heart disease, and ways to manage stress for optimal health. The seminar is part of the CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative which aims to reduce gender disparity in cardiovascular care through research and education. These Mini-Med School seminars feature leading experts who give New York area women the tools to take better care of themselves and their loved ones. The April 18th program includes the following presentations from experts in the field:
Changing the Mindset
Nisha Jhalani, MD
Director, CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center
Stress and Your Heart
Erica Jones, MD
Director of the HeartHealth Program at Weill Cornell Medicine
Practicing Mindfulness
Tanya Boulton
Senior Yoga Instructor, Pure Yoga
WHY:
Cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of women, yet many are unaware of their own risk factors and how to manage them. 80% of heart disease and stroke events may be prevented by lifestyle changes and education (Source: AHA). Excessive stress can lead to a wide variety of health problems including heart disease. CRF wants to help women manage stress more effectively to improve the health of their minds and hearts.
WHEN:
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Registration: 5:45 p.m.
Seminar: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.
WHERE:
1700 Broadway, 9th Floor
New York, NY 10019
HOW TO REGISTER:
Registration is free, but seating is limited. To register, please visit:
http://www.crf.org/whhi/mini-med-schools/april-2017
ABOUT CRF
The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 25 years, CRF has helped pioneer innovations in interventional cardiology and has educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. For more information, visit www.crf.org.
The CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative was founded to help reduce gender disparity in cardiovascular care using a two-pronged approach: advocating for increased female representation in clinical trials and raising awareness about women and heart disease through Mini-Med School educational seminars. For more information, visit www.crf.org/whhi.
###