Newswise — Rowan University, in conjunction with New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno and Senate President Steve Sweeney, is pleased to announce that the Spanish multinational veterinary pharmaceutical company HIPRA will establish its North American headquarters at the South Jersey Technology Park at Rowan University in Mantua Township, New Jersey.

The firm will purchase 25 acres of the Tech Park’s 180 acres on Rowan’s West Campus, located about a mile from its main campus in Glassboro.

HIPRA, which develops vaccines for animal health, will build 375,000 square feet of space fronting Route 55 at the Route 322 interchange for office, research and development, manufacturing, warehouse and distribution facilities. HIPRA plans to develop the land in several phases, with a long-term investment that could reach $100 million and create 200 new high-technology jobs.

“The United States is a critical market for our firm and its continued growth,” said Arnau Nogareda, HIPRA’s managing director. “The South Jersey Technology Park will provide us with an ideal location to expand our operations in the United States and distribute our products worldwide as well as help us find our future workforce, including from among Rowan University graduates.”

He added, “We selected the Technology Park after evaluating numerous first-class host sites. We were impressed by the research already being done at Rowan and the Technology Park, in particular in the areas of science and engineering; access to outstanding faculty and student teams; support from New Jersey, Gloucester County and Mantua Township; and a location in the heart of the East Coast.”

The Rowan University Board of Trustees on April 5 authorized the administration to finalize negotiations of the sale of 25 acres to HIPRA on the north side of Rowan’s West Campus in a Mantua Township redevelopment zone. The firm is expected to apply to Mantua Township for approvals soon and start construction of its first building as soon as approved.

“One of our goals as a research university is to attract established and startup firms that focus on practical research and impact the economy of the region. HIPRA does both,” said Dr. Ali Houshmand, president of Rowan University. “We anticipate that in establishing its North American headquarters here HIPRA will create short- and long-term employment opportunities in diverse fields, from construction to biomedical engineering; open the door to spinoff companies; and benefit local businesses that will serve its employees. This partnership will be especially valuable for our faculty and students working in the sciences, engineering and business.”

HIPRA approached the State of New Jersey about locating its North American headquarters in the mid-Atlantic region. The lieutenant governor’s office elaborated on New Jersey’s strengths, introducing the firm to South Jersey leaders and others.

“South Jersey has a lot to offer, and there’s room for more businesses like HIPRA here. This is New Jersey being open for business,” said Sweeney. “From Lt. Gov. Guadagno to Gloucester County to Mantua Township to Rowan, this process has demonstrated exceptional teamwork in drawing such a prestigious company to our region.”

According to Dr. Shreekanth Mandayam, Rowan vice president for Research and executive director of the Technology Park, HIPRA is an ideal firm for the Technology Park, which is 20 minutes from Philadelphia International Airport and about two hours from New York City.

“HIPRA will be an excellent fit for our overall goals, which include attracting partners who provide opportunities for our faculty and students to conduct research and spinning off companies that develop the regional economy,” Mandayam said.

About HIPRA

HIPRA is a multinational veterinary pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, production and marketing of products for prevention in animal health. More than 50 years old, the firm occupies one of the top positions in the industry, producing vaccines for the veterinary industry worldwide.

The company is expanding internationally and has branches in 30 countries and two strategically located production plants, one in Europe (Spain) and another in South America (Brazil). Together with a worldwide distribution network, HIPRA’s products are available to customers in more than 100 countries across five continents.

