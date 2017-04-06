 
Nurses Honored with AACN 2017 Circle of Excellence Awards

Awards recognize excellent outcomes in the care of acutely and critically ill patients and their families

Released: 6-Apr-2017

American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN)

Healthcare, Nursing
    • Newswise — The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) will bestow the 2017 Circle of Excellence award on 25 nurses at the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition, Houston, May 22-25.

    These outstanding caregivers receive this coveted award for achieving excellent outcomes in the care of acutely and critically ill patients and their families.

    Criteria used to evaluate Circle of Excellence award candidates include relentless promotion of patient-driven excellence; communication skills; true collaboration; effective decision making; meaningful recognition of others; ability to transform thinking, structures and processes; and ability to address challenges and remove barriers to excellent patient care and achieve visible results through leadership.

    AACN President Clareen Wiencek, PhD, RN, ACHPN, ACNP, associate professor of nursing at University of Virginia School of Nursing and program director of advanced practice, praises the efforts of the caregivers who are selected for the Circle of Excellence award.

    “These healthcare professionals exemplify why AACN is a community of exceptional nurses. Their efforts are transforming healthcare and shaping the future of nursing practice, within their units, in the classroom, and throughout their organizations and their communities,” Wiencek said. “What nurses do matters at every level, and I’m proud to recognize the Circle of Excellence recipients for being bold and relentless in driving change.”

    2017 AACN Circle of Excellence award recipients are:

    Alabama

    Gennifer L. Baker, DNP, RN, CCNS 

    Decatur Morgan Hospital, Decatur

     

    Amy F. Brandon, RN, MSN, ACNS-BC, NEA-BC, CCRN-K

    East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika

    California

     

    Suzette Cardin, RN, PhD, FAAN

    UCLA School of Nursing, Los Angeles

     

    Alice T. Chan, RN, MSN, CNS, CCRN

    Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles

     

    Michele A. Wilson, MS, RN, CNS, NP, CCRN, CCNS           

    Loma Linda University Children's Hospital, Loma Linda

    Connecticut

     

    Marjorie Funk, PhD, RN, FAHA, FAAN

    Yale School of Nursing, West Haven

    Hawaii

     

    Julie Ann Caridad B. Gamboa, BSN, RN, CCRN

    The Queens Medical Center, Honolulu

    Illinois

    Maria Suvacarov, MSN, FNP-BC, CCRN  

    AMITA Adventist Medical Center, La Grange and Hinsdale

    Indiana

     

    Lucia D. Wocial, PhD, RN, FAAN

    Indiana University Health, Indianapolis

     

    Brandee A. Wornhoff, MSN, RN, CNS-BC              

    Hendricks Regional Health, Danville

    Louisiana

    Leanne H. Fowler, DNP, MBA, AGACNP-BC, APRN, CCRN, CNE

    LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing, New Orleans

    Maryland

    Paul A. Thurman, MS, RN, ACNPC, CCNS, CCRN  

    R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, UMMC, Baltimore

    Nevada

    Jana L. Elliott, MSN, RN

    Renown Regional Medical Center, Reno

    New York

    Joanna M. Sanzone, FNP-BC, BSN, RN, CCRN       

    Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City

     

    Emily Katherine Valcin, MSN, RN

    Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester

    North Carolina

     

    Steven A. Keller, RN, BSN, MS, CCRN, NE-BC

    Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte

    Ohio

    Jane C. Whalen, RN, CNS, CCRN, CCNS-CSC        

    TriHealth, Good Samaritan Hospital, Cincinnati

    Pennsylvania

    Aimee L. Anderson, RN, MSN, BS, CCRN, NE-BC  

    Penn Medicine Lancaster General, Lancaster

     

    Joseph S. Moffa, MSN, BS, RN, CCRN, NE-BC        

    Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

     

    Bethany C. Young, MSN, RN, AGCNS-BC, CCRN   

    Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

    Texas

     

    Garry J. Brydges, DNP, CRNA, ACNP-BC, MBA      

    MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston

     

    Jose F. Sala, RN, BSN, CCRN-CSC, CCTN   

    Houston Methodist Hospital – Texas Medical Center, Houston

     

    Edith M. Woltman, RN, BSN

    Christ Clinic, Katy

    Virginia

     

    Rhae S. Newbill, BSN, RN IV, CCRN

    Centra Health, Lynchburg

    Wisconsin

    Leah M. Borchardt, APNP, MSN, CCRN, TNS, RN-C          

    Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare - All Saints, Racine

     

    AACN’s Circle of Excellence awards align with the association’s mission of creating a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution.

    Highly regarded for its responsiveness to current trends in the nursing profession and the environments where nurses work, the award is supported by grants from Elsevier and Dale Medical. Awardees receive a plaque and a $1,000 honorarium and become members of the Circle of Excellence Society.

    About the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition: Established in 1974, AACN’s National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) represents the world’s largest educational conference and trade show for nurses who care for acutely and critically ill patients and their families. Bedside nurses, nurse educators, nurse managers, clinical nurse specialists and nurse practitioners attend NTI.

    About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses: Founded in 1969 and based in Aliso Viejo, California, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) is the largest specialty nursing organization in the world. AACN represents the interests of more than half a million acute and critical care nurses and has more than 200 chapters throughout the United States. The organization’s vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution.

    American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, 101 Columbia, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656-4109;  949-362-2000; www.aacn.org; facebook.com/aacnface; twitter.com/aacnme

