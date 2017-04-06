Newswise — The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) will bestow the 2017 Circle of Excellence award on 25 nurses at the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition, Houston, May 22-25.

These outstanding caregivers receive this coveted award for achieving excellent outcomes in the care of acutely and critically ill patients and their families.

Criteria used to evaluate Circle of Excellence award candidates include relentless promotion of patient-driven excellence; communication skills; true collaboration; effective decision making; meaningful recognition of others; ability to transform thinking, structures and processes; and ability to address challenges and remove barriers to excellent patient care and achieve visible results through leadership.

AACN President Clareen Wiencek, PhD, RN, ACHPN, ACNP, associate professor of nursing at University of Virginia School of Nursing and program director of advanced practice, praises the efforts of the caregivers who are selected for the Circle of Excellence award.

“These healthcare professionals exemplify why AACN is a community of exceptional nurses. Their efforts are transforming healthcare and shaping the future of nursing practice, within their units, in the classroom, and throughout their organizations and their communities,” Wiencek said. “What nurses do matters at every level, and I’m proud to recognize the Circle of Excellence recipients for being bold and relentless in driving change.”

2017 AACN Circle of Excellence award recipients are:

Alabama Gennifer L. Baker, DNP, RN, CCNS Decatur Morgan Hospital, Decatur Amy F. Brandon, RN, MSN, ACNS-BC, NEA-BC, CCRN-K East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika California Suzette Cardin, RN, PhD, FAAN UCLA School of Nursing, Los Angeles Alice T. Chan, RN, MSN, CNS, CCRN Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles Michele A. Wilson, MS, RN, CNS, NP, CCRN, CCNS Loma Linda University Children's Hospital, Loma Linda Connecticut Marjorie Funk, PhD, RN, FAHA, FAAN Yale School of Nursing, West Haven Hawaii Julie Ann Caridad B. Gamboa, BSN, RN, CCRN The Queens Medical Center, Honolulu Illinois Maria Suvacarov, MSN, FNP-BC, CCRN AMITA Adventist Medical Center, La Grange and Hinsdale Indiana Lucia D. Wocial, PhD, RN, FAAN Indiana University Health, Indianapolis Brandee A. Wornhoff, MSN, RN, CNS-BC Hendricks Regional Health, Danville Louisiana Leanne H. Fowler, DNP, MBA, AGACNP-BC, APRN, CCRN, CNE LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing, New Orleans Maryland Paul A. Thurman, MS, RN, ACNPC, CCNS, CCRN R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, UMMC, Baltimore Nevada Jana L. Elliott, MSN, RN Renown Regional Medical Center, Reno New York Joanna M. Sanzone, FNP-BC, BSN, RN, CCRN Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City Emily Katherine Valcin, MSN, RN Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester North Carolina Steven A. Keller, RN, BSN, MS, CCRN, NE-BC Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte Ohio Jane C. Whalen, RN, CNS, CCRN, CCNS-CSC TriHealth, Good Samaritan Hospital, Cincinnati Pennsylvania Aimee L. Anderson, RN, MSN, BS, CCRN, NE-BC Penn Medicine Lancaster General, Lancaster Joseph S. Moffa, MSN, BS, RN, CCRN, NE-BC Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Bethany C. Young, MSN, RN, AGCNS-BC, CCRN Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Texas Garry J. Brydges, DNP, CRNA, ACNP-BC, MBA MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston Jose F. Sala, RN, BSN, CCRN-CSC, CCTN Houston Methodist Hospital – Texas Medical Center, Houston Edith M. Woltman, RN, BSN Christ Clinic, Katy Virginia Rhae S. Newbill, BSN, RN IV, CCRN Centra Health, Lynchburg Wisconsin Leah M. Borchardt, APNP, MSN, CCRN, TNS, RN-C Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare - All Saints, Racine

AACN’s Circle of Excellence awards align with the association’s mission of creating a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution.

Highly regarded for its responsiveness to current trends in the nursing profession and the environments where nurses work, the award is supported by grants from Elsevier and Dale Medical. Awardees receive a plaque and a $1,000 honorarium and become members of the Circle of Excellence Society.

About the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition: Established in 1974, AACN’s National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) represents the world’s largest educational conference and trade show for nurses who care for acutely and critically ill patients and their families. Bedside nurses, nurse educators, nurse managers, clinical nurse specialists and nurse practitioners attend NTI.

About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses: Founded in 1969 and based in Aliso Viejo, California, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) is the largest specialty nursing organization in the world. AACN represents the interests of more than half a million acute and critical care nurses and has more than 200 chapters throughout the United States. The organization’s vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution.

