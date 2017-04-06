 
Expert on Congress Can Discuss Senate Using "Nuclear Option" to Approve Gorsuch Nomination

    Burdett Loomis

Newswise — Burdett Loomis, University of Kansas professor of political science, researches Congress, U.S. politics and lobbying. He is available to discuss U.S. Senate Republicans invoking the "nuclear option" and rewriting the chamber’s rules to likely allow President Donald Trump’s nominee to ascend to the Supreme Court.

Loomis has edited nine editions of the book "Interest Group Politics," which details various influences on American politics.

