Newswise — Babson College, the top-ranked college in the United States for the study of entrepreneurship, and Junior Achievement USA®, the country’s leading organization giving young people the knowledge and skills to own their economic success, have partnered to offer a $20,000 per year merit scholarship for a Junior Achievement USA student selected from applicants to Babson from across the country.

The Babson College/Junior Achievement Scholarship was presented to senior Zachary Sadaka, who has been admitted to Babson, during ceremonies April 6, 2017 at St. Andrew’s School, Boca Raton.

“Babson College is committed to creating scholarship opportunities for deserving students and we are thrilled to award our first Junior Achievement Scholarship to a gifted scholar and future entrepreneurial leader,” said Babson President Kerry Healey. “Babson and Junior Achievement have a shared goal to prepare young people to lead and succeed in a rapidly changing global society. We look forward to presenting this inaugural award and welcoming a talented Junior Achievement scholar to our Babson community.”

“We greatly appreciate Babson College providing this opportunity to Junior Achievement students,” said Jack Kosakowski, President & CEO of Junior Achievement USA. “Babson is the premier institution of higher education related to entrepreneurship, and we are pleased to see a Junior Achievement student earn the opportunity to continue his entrepreneurial journey with the support of this scholarship.”

Among those attending the scholarship presentation to the student were Junior Achievement USA President and CEO Jack E. Kosakowski, Babson Dean of Undergraduate Admission Courtney Minden, Babson Vice President for Strategic Corporate Relations and Engagement Kevin Sullivan, Babson Admissions Associate Director Adrienne Ramsey, and school and local officials.

The Babson College Junior Achievement Scholarship amounts to $20,000 per year for four years. Students enrolling in Babson in Fall 2017 were eligible. In order to apply for the scholarship, applicants needed to submit an essay titled “What does Junior Achievement mean to you and how will you apply your Junior Achievement experience while at Babson?”

Federal government data finds that Babson College undergraduates who receive financial aid enjoy career success during their earning lifetime. According to the 2016 U.S. Department of Education College Scorecard, Babson College undergraduate alumni enjoy median salary earnings of approximately $86,700 ten years after entering college. This is more than double the national average of $33,800, according to the College Scorecard, and places Babson College at the top among elite college and universities in the United States.

Babson College’s Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami is open to any woman entrepreneur who is ready to build a successful business. Weekly meetings for WIN Miami occur one evening each week at the Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC) Miami, located at the University of Miami Life Science & Technology Park in Overtown. Created by the Center for Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership (CWEL) at Babson College, WIN Lab provides women entrepreneurs with an inspiring community and a rigorous, experiential process that catalyzes innovative thinking and enables them to successfully launch or transform businesses.

About Saint Andrew’s School

Saint Andrew’s School is a nationally recognized junior kindergarten (PreK) through grade 12, day and boarding, college preparatory school in Boca Raton, Florida. They offer a rigorous curriculum that fosters creative thinking, opportunities to achieve balance, and experiences that build strong character. Saint Andrew's is delighted to serve students from over 40 countries of multiple faiths and cultures.

About Junior Achievement USA®

Junior Achievement (JA) is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship.

Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations in over 100 other countries worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds​​®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® ​​​​​​​​as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.