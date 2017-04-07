Political Science professor Mark Gasiorowski is an expert in international relations, the Middle East, foreign policy and US-Iran relations. He is available to discuss the U.S. missile strike on Syria, President Bashad al-Assad’s regime as well as the conflict’s implications on U.S. relations with Russia.

“I think this response to Syria’s use of chemical weapons was a good one. It was limited but painful for the Syrian government, and it seems to have avoided the large contingent of Russian forces now based in Syria. While it is hard to say what will happen next, I think there is a good chance Syria will stop using chemical weapons in the near future to avoid another such attack. And while this action certainly has angered the Russians, it seems unlikely they will retaliate in any big way.”

Mark Gasiorowski, professor of political science

