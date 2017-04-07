WHAT: The sixth annual Clinton Foundation Health Matters Activation Summit will focus on creating health equity in the twenty-first century by exploring both national efforts and community-led solutions. Dr. Kim D. Janda, Ph.D., from The Scripps Research Institute will join former president Bill Clinton and other leading health experts in a discussion about the opioid epidemic: Catalyzing Solutions to the Opioid Epidemic: Affirming Innovations that Address the Growing Addiction Treatment Gap.

WHEN: Monday, April 10, 2017, from 11:25 am – 12 pm CST

WHO: Dr. Janda has developed a potential vaccine to prevent the “high” of opioids, including fentanyl, from reaching the brain. The strategy could reduce the risk of relapse and even protect against potentially fatal drug overdose. Dr. Janda is the Ely R. Callaway, Jr. Chaired Professor in the Departments of Chemistry, Immunology and Microbial Science at The Scripps Research Institute.

WHERE: Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.

More about the Health Matters Summit

# # #

To speak with Dr. Janda:

TSRI Office of Communications

Tel: 858-784-2666 Fax: 858-784-8118

press@scripps.edu

For inquiries about the Summit:

Media department at The Clinton Foundation:

press@clintonfoundation.org