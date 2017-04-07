 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

MEDIA ADVISORY: TSRI Addiction Expert Kim D. Janda to Participate in Clinton Foundation Health Matters Summit

Article ID: 672646

Released: 7-Apr-2017 3:00 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Scripps Research Institute

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: James McEntee, The Scripps Research Institute

    Dr. Kim Janda

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Addiction, Drugs and Drug Abuse, Substance Abuse, Vaccines, Local - California
KEYWORDS
  • Addiction, Vaccine, Opioid, Heroin, Fentanyl,
  • Research, Science, Health, Treatment, Relapse,
  • Overdose, Therapy
  • + Show More

    • WHAT: The sixth annual Clinton Foundation Health Matters Activation Summit will focus on creating health equity in the twenty-first century by exploring both national efforts and community-led solutions. Dr. Kim D. Janda, Ph.D., from The Scripps Research Institute will join former president Bill Clinton and other leading health experts in a discussion about the opioid epidemic: Catalyzing Solutions to the Opioid Epidemic: Affirming Innovations that Address the Growing Addiction Treatment Gap.

    WHEN: Monday, April 10, 2017, from 11:25 am – 12 pm CST

    WHO: Dr. Janda has developed a potential vaccine to prevent the “high” of opioids, including fentanyl, from reaching the brain. The strategy could reduce the risk of relapse and even protect against potentially fatal drug overdose. Dr. Janda is the Ely R. Callaway, Jr. Chaired Professor in the Departments of Chemistry, Immunology and Microbial Science at The Scripps Research Institute.

    WHERE: Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.

    More about the Health Matters Summit

    # # #

    To speak with Dr. Janda:

    TSRI Office of Communications 

    Tel: 858-784-2666  Fax: 858-784-8118 

    press@scripps.edu

     

    For inquiries about the Summit:  

    Media department at The Clinton Foundation: 

    press@clintonfoundation.org

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!