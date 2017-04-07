Newswise — Washington, DC - The National Communication Association (NCA) will be partnering with the March for Science, an international, nonpartisan movement organized to promote and support scientific research and its applications to society. A national March for Science is planned for April 22, Earth Day, in Washington, DC, and will include a teach-in on the National Mall. Hundreds of smaller marches are being planned across the country and around the world.

As part of its commitment to continued support of Communication and other social, behavioral, and applied sciences, NCA is proud to join the March for Science to showcase the contributions that science makes and to urge policy makers to maintain federal funding for scientific research and development.

“The March for Science is a great opportunity for NCA members to unite with their colleagues across disciplines and highlight the broad range and impact of Communication research,” said Paaige K. Turner, Executive Director of NCA. “It is imperative that we continue to explore the intersections and contributions of Communication and other sciences, to support the work of our members and peers, and to collaborate to share our findings with society.”

To view a full list of March for Science partner organizations and learn more about the March, visit MarchforScience.com.