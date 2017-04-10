Newswise — A 5K fun run shouldn’t involve more physical preparation than major surgery, but that’s the disconnect Michael Englesbe, M.D., sees all too often.

Just as an athlete might work to build up stamina before a race, a person entering the hospital also can benefit from prepping the mind and body. Even minor adjustments to diet and mental health could help some individuals go home sooner — and, in turn, save hospitals and insurance companies money.

But for many health care providers, that concept isn’t always put into practice.

“We do a lot in medicine to get people ready for surgery, but they’re primarily administrative tasks — checking off boxes that don’t necessarily make a patient better,” says Englesbe, a Michigan Medicine transplant surgeon who has studied and championed the idea for nearly a decade.

“The more you can do to manage your status preoperatively, the quicker you’ll be able to bounce back.”

In February, Englesbe, colleague Stewart Wang, M.D., Ph.D., FACS, and several other authors confirmed their longtime hunch: A study published in Surgery found that basic fitness and wellness coaching, administered in advance, could reduce a surgical patient’s average hospital stay two days, from seven down to five, when compared to a control group.

And, in a benefit to patients and providers alike, the regimen cut medical costs 30 percent.

Moreover, the participation rate among the study’s 641 subjects was high — about 80 percent, far better adherence than what might follow a typical medical appointment.

“As a physician, you always tell people to quit smoking and exercise,” says Englesbe, “but the compliance rates are notoriously abysmal.”

The prospect of serious surgery, he notes, can be a change agent in itself: “Big health crises can scare people straight, so to speak, and change their lifestyle.”

Still, the researchers say, promoting healthful habits in advance of an operation is a measure that should be just as crucial as any other step in the admittance process.

Adds Wang: “The condition of the body is so important. It’s so much common sense that people often fail to recognize it.”