Newswise — Washington, D.C. (April 7, 2017) –Today, the Federation of State Medical Boards’ (FSMB) President and CEO, Humayun Chaudhry, DO, MACP, released the following statement congratulating the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact Commission for officially launching the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact:

“Today marks an important milestone in the history of medicine and medical regulation in the United States. The launch of the Compact will empower interested and eligible physicians to deliver high-quality care across state lines to reach more patients in rural and underserved communities. This is a major win for patient safety and an achievement that will lessen the burden being felt nationwide as a result of our country’s physician shortage. I congratulate the Commission and all of our partners who worked tirelessly over the last five years to make this day a reality.”

The Interstate Medical Licensure Compact Commission officially began accepting applications this week from qualified physicians who wish to obtain multiple licenses from participating states. The Commission’s website, IMLCC.org, provides information about who is eligible to apply for expedited licensure as well as a step-by-step explanation of the application process.

Currently, eighteen states have adopted the Compact and eight additional states and the District of Columbia have introduced legislation in support of a pathway for license portability.

