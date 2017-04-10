Media Advisory – Downloadable Video

WHAT:

Seven health-tech startups will showcase their innovations and inventions at a Demo Day for investors, health professionals and the media. The seven have just completed a three-month intensive tech boot camp known as the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator powered by Techstars, which helps startups bring their ideas and innovations to the marketplace.

WHY:

Cedars-Sinai is committed to finding the newest healthcare breakthroughs that can improve the lives of patients and make medical care more efficient. As part of this process, Cedars-Sinai and Techstars interviewed 650 companies for coveted spots in the accelerator. The seven chosen companies received $120,000 investments from Cedars-Sinai as well as regular mentoring from its physicians, researchers and executives. Techstars, which runs accelerators around the world, offers the startups a network of entrepreneurs, tech industry experts and investors. The companies work out of a loft-like space across the street from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

This is the second Cedars-Sinai accelerator class. Last year’s class raised a total of $11.78 million in financing after completing the program in June 2016.

WHO:

This year’s companies include:

Noteworth — Provides software and services that allows physicians and healthcare systems to have unprecedented access to patient data outside of the walls of the clinic. The HIPPA-compliant technology integrates with 400 plus Food and Drug Administration-approved medical devices (such as glucometers, blood pressure cuffs) and delivers it directly into physicians’ existing electronic medical records in actionable, digestible reports. Noteworth says the service helps health systems lower readmissions, reduce utilization, boost patient satisfaction and increase overall quality of care.

Cerebro Solutions — This software platform and marketplace helps healthcare organizations more efficiently manage their labor spend by providing tools to manage staff and per-diem contract nurses, while also providing insight and forecasts into labor demands

Frame Health — Through advanced personality analysis, Frame Health identifies high cost, non-adherent patients and creates personalized provider communication guides and tailored patient treatment plans that improve adherence and outcome while lowering costs.

Referral MD — A cloud-based patient access referral management and collaboration platform that helps health systems increase revenue and drive operational efficiency.

HealthTensor — Artificial intelligence is used to mine the medical record for pertinent information and automate physician documentation. This allows physicians to spend more time with patients, improves care, and optimizes reimbursements by ensuring proper clinical documentation.

Healthcare TTU— Predictive analytics provide hospital health systems with unprecedented transparency into their cash flows and accounts receivable valuation, thus increasing both internal operational efficiencies and financing opportunities with their banking partners.

WHEN:

Wednesday, April 19 from 3:00 - 6:30 p.m.

Program: 3 - 4 p.m.

Interviews and Demonstrations: 4 - 6:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90045

VIDEO: Downloadable video available here.

