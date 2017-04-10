 
‘Most Powerful Woman in Finance’ on Investment Banking, Challenge the Industry

    • Newswise — In the above video, Darden Professor Melissa C. Thomas-Hunt interviews Barbara Byrne, vice-chair of investment banking at Barclays and the second most powerful woman in finance, as declared by American Banker in 2016.

    They discuss the importance of diversity as essential to creativity, which is in turn integral to being competitive. As a case in point, they delve into the success of the Barclays Women in Leadership Total Return Index, which serves as a live measurement of the performance of companies with gender-diverse leadership and governance (that meet trading volume and market cap thresholds).

    Also on the table: Brexit, how the industry has changed and why this is an opportune moment to go into investment banking: Times of change are times of opportunity.

     

    Please see original story here.

    About the Faculty
    MELISSA C. THOMAS-HUNT
    Senior Associate Dean and Global Chief Diversity Officer; Associate Professor of Business Administration

    Thomas-Hunt is an authority in the art of negotiation, the use of power and influence, leveraging expertise, and global diversity. She also researches how women emerge as leaders.

    Her teaching and research activities focus on conflict management, negotiation and inclusive leadership within global teams and organizations. She has also spent years teaching negotiation to executives. Her research focuses specifically on the effects of status and power on negotiation processes and outcomes and the evaluation and integration of expertise within diverse groups. She is currently co-authoring a book titled Collaboration Jujitsu.

    She was co-author in 2010 of the paper “Too Good to Be True? The Unintended Signaling Effects of Educational Prestige on External Expectations of Team Performance,” published in Organization Science and is writing an article titled “Giving Her the Floor: How Solicitation Helps Female Experts Be More Influential.” Thomas-Hunt is an original member of Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In team of lecturers.

    B.S.E., Princeton University; M.S., Ph.D., Northwestern University

    READ FULL BIO
     
