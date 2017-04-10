Edison, NJ – April 10, 2017 – Hackensack Meridian Health is inviting local businesses to help raise awareness about the importance of annual mammography and overall women’s wellness by participating in “Paint the Town Pink” throughout the month of May. “Paint the Town Pink,” now in its eleventh year, is a community-wide initiative spanning 75 towns from Little Egg Harbor to Montvale.

Businesses throughout New Jersey are invited to register for a free “pink kit,” which includes educational materials, a window cling for the storefront, a listing on the “Paint the Town Pink” website, and other pink supplies that can be used to show support. Businesses are encouraged to be creative with decorations, pink specials or promotions.

“It’s so important to make time for self-care and businesses have a unique opportunity to remind women in our community to do so,” says Tria Deibert, vice president of Experience Marketing for Hackensack Meridian Health. “By becoming a pink partner, businesses can play an important role in improving the health of our community by sharing breast health information and encouraging women – really, everyone in our community – to make one small positive change that will improve their overall state of well-being.”

The 2017 lineup of “pink” towns to date includes: Aberdeen, Asbury Park, Atlantic Highlands, Avon-By-the-Sea, Barnegat, Barnegat Light, Bayhead, Belmar, Bradley Beach, Brick, Carlstadt, Colts Neck, Eatontown, Emerson, Farmingdale, Fair Haven, Fair Lawn, Forked River/Lacey, Fort Lee, Freehold, Glen Ridge, Hawthorne, Hackensack, Highlands, Holmdel, Howell, Jackson, Keansburg, Keyport, Lake Como, Little Egg Harbor, Little Silver, Lodi, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manasquan, Marlboro, Middletown, Monmouth Beach, Monroe Township, Montclair, Montvale, Neptune, Neptune City, New Egypt, Northvale, North Bergen, Ocean Grove, Oceanport, Ocean Township, Old Bridge, Oradell, Park Ridge, Perth Amboy, Pine Beach, Point Pleasant Borough, Red Bank, Rumson, Sayreville, Sea Bright, Ship Bottom, Shrewsbury, South Amboy, Spring Lake, Spring Lake Heights, Surf City, Tinton Falls, Union Beach, Union City, Wall Township, Waretown, Weehawkin, West New York, Westwood and Woodbridge.

To become a “pink” business, sign up at PaintTheTownPink.com/Pink-Partners. Businesses that register by Friday, April 14, will be listed on the “Paint the Town Pink” website.

For more information about “Paint the Town Pink,” visit www.PaintTheTownPink.com. Be sure to follow “Paint the Town Pink” on Facebook to see highlights of this year’s campaign and for a complete list of events and activities.

