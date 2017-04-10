 
Wills Eye Experts Can Speak to the Media on Reprogrammed Stem Cells as a Treatment for Macular Degeneration

Regenerative Medicine, Stem Cells, Vision, Local - Pennsylvania

  • Carl D. Regillo, MD

  • Julia A Haller, MD

Nature News: http://www.nature.com/news/japanese-man-is-first-to-receive-reprogrammed-stem-cells-from-another-person

 

Carl D. Regillo, MD Chief of the Wills Eye Hospital Retina Service and Julia A Haller, MD, Opthomologist-in-Chief of Wills Eye Hospital can speak to the media about latest developments in the treatment of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD).

 

 

 

