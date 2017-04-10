The Los Angeles Police Department plans to use world’s first ‘pursuit-rated’ hybrid patrol car that accelerates as fast as standard gasoline-powered police cars, shattering the myth of the sluggish hybrid vehicle.

Art Wheaton, automotive expert and director of Western NY Labor and Environmental Programs for Cornell University’s ILR School, says that a high-performance hybrid police car is not a big surprise given the instant torque of hybrids.

Bio: https://www.ilr.cornell.edu/people/arthur-wheaton

Wheaton says:

“Hybrid and electric cars are well known for instant torque ­– which is more important than horsepower for acceleration. The Tesla even markets its ‘Ludicrous Mode’ for nearly insane acceleration. Those characteristics would be useful for police pursuit vehicles.

“In addition to the surprising acceleration advantages, hybrid technology is great for extending the driving range of a police vehicle. Don’t be surprised to see more hybrid police cars once more people understand their combination of performance and fuel economy.”