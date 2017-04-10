Newswise — April 10, 2017 — As E-cigarettes continue to increase in popularity, employees are unclear on whether their employers have any company policy on "vaping"—or whether that policy is different for vaping versus tobacco smoking, reports a survey study in the April Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

Having clear policies on vaping is especially important given the growing body of evidence that e-cigarettes are "far less harmful" than smoking and might be a useful aid to smoking cessation, according to the report by Xiaochuan Song and colleagues of The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa.

The researchers performed an internet survey to assess employees' perceptions of their company's smoking and vaping policies. The study included responses from 456 employed smokers and/or vapers.

In general, the respondents reported their companies had the same policy for both smoking and vaping. Where there was a difference, employees perceived more restrictive policies regarding smoking than vaping.

But 12.5 percent of respondents were unaware of any company policy related to vaping. Less than 20 percent said their employer offered smoking cessation resources.

Recognizing the high health and economic impact of tobacco, most companies now have policies restricting smoking. In contrast, there is little information about vaping in the workplace. E-cigarettes are an attractive alternative for those who want to decrease or even stop smoking, addressing both the biochemical need for nicotine and the behavioral need for puffing.

While further research on vaping in the workplace is needed, the study provides initial information on company policies regarding vaping versus smoking. "Organizations should not consider smoking and vaping to be the same when setting policy," Xiaochuan Song and coauthors conclude. "Employers should ensure organizational vaping policies are present and clear to all employees."

Xiaochuan Song may be contacted for interviews at xsong(at)crimson.ua.edu

