Newswise — GLOBUSWORLD 2017, Chicago, IL and BOULDER, Colo.—April 11, 2017 — Spectra Logic today announced that Globus has completed client certification for its Spectra® BlackPearl® Converged Storage System. BlackPearl allows customers in university, high performance computing (HPC) and research organizations to seamlessly store data to disk, tape and cloud storage using a unified interface provided by Globus. Globus software-as-a-service (SaaS) simplifies file transfer, sharing and data publication for geographically diverse research communities worldwide. Spectra's BlackPearl Converged Storage System integrates efficiently with the Globus service and delivers a fully integrated storage solution built to transfer data between Globus users, reducing overall data management time, cost and complexities.

The University of Minnesota’s Supercomputing Institute recently deployed a Spectra BlackPearl and Globus solution to store and share its scientific research data.

"At the University of Minnesota, Spectra Logic's T950 and BlackPearl with Globus software are important components in our strategic and comprehensive storage plan for hundreds of terabytes of critical research data," said Jeffrey McDonald, assistant director for HPC operations, Minnesota Supercomputing Institute, University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

Spectra's BlackPearl Converged Storage System is an integrated solution that solves the problem of costly and complex approaches to digital preservation, by combining multiple interfaces and storage targets into a simple and affordable system designed for multiple workflows. Globus supports the transfer, sharing and publication of very large data sets from online, nearline and offline storage, and scales seamlessly across diverse sites and systems.

"BlackPearl with Globus is an ideal fit for data-intensive applications, particularly for customers in education, HPC and research," said Vas Vasiliadis, chief customer officer, Globus. "We chose to partner with Spectra Logic due to BlackPearl’s scalability, affordability and rich feature set, which translates into significant time and cost savings for our customers."

Globus software is also fully tested and compatible with Spectra's Verde® Disk Solution.

"Globus is the de-facto tool for research data management at hundreds of nonprofit research and educational institutions, supercomputing centers and national institutions," said Matt Starr, CTO, Spectra Logic. "When combined with Spectra BlackPearl or Verde, the solution dramatically simplifies large-scale data management for our common customers."

Spectra BlackPearl V-Series Converged Storage System with the Globus client is now shipping and available for purchase through Globus and Spectra Logic.

About Globus

Globus is software-as-a-service for research data management, used by hundreds of research institutions and high-performance computing facilities worldwide. The service enables secure, reliable file transfer, sharing, and data publication for managing data throughout the research lifecycle. Globus is an initiative of the University of Chicago, and is supported in part by funding from the Department of Energy, the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, and the Sloan Foundation. Visit www.globus.org.

About Spectra Logic Corporation

Spectra Logic develops deep storage solutions that solve the problem of long- term storage for business and technology professionals dealing with exponential data growth. Dedicated solely to storage innovation for nearly 40 years, Spectra Logic’s uncompromising product and customer focus is proven by the largest information users in multiple vertical markets globally. Spectra enables affordable, multi-decade data storage and access by creating new methods of managing information in all forms of deep storage—including archive, backup, cold storage, cloud and private cloud. To learn more about Spectra Logic’s Deep Storage Story, visit www.SpectraLogic.com.