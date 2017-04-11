FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Newswise — At the annual “Research Matters” conference on Wednesday, April 12, scientists at Maryland’s two academic cancer centers will meet to discuss how scientists are using advanced imaging methods to develop better ways pinpoint and track cancer cells — down to the microscopic level — and precisely target each cell with anti-cancer drugs.

Experts from the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and University of Maryland Greenebaum Cancer Center will also discuss research advances in four types of cancer affecting Marylanders: pancreatic, lung, liver and mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the chest and abdomen.

Attendees will hear from four researchers who are working on better ways to use imaging machines, such as MRI, CT and PET scans, and the molecular signatures of cancer cells to detect and keep track of growing cancers in the body and use small molecules to precisely target those cells with anticancer drugs.

The conference will be held 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center’s Weinberg Building Auditorium at 401 North Broadway. This collaborative event is supported by Maryland’s Cigarette Restitution Fund Program, which provides research support to scientists at the two cancer centers. Maryland’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene administers the Fund, which also supports programs in cancer prevention, education, screening and treatment for Maryland residents.

Journalists interested in attending the conference should contact Vanessa Wasta, wasta@jhmi.edu, or Karen Warmkessel, kwarmkessel@umm.edu.

Follow live tweets from the conference at @HopkinsKimmel