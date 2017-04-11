 
TVT 2017 At-A-Glance Now Available

CRF Meeting Covering the Latest in Transcatheter Valve Therapies will Celebrate its 10th Anniversary June 14-17 in Chicago

    • WHAT:

    For 10 years, TVT (Transcatheter Valve Therapies) has provided healthcare professionals with the latest advances, tools, and techniques for the treatment of valvular heart disease using nonsurgical procedures. The first TVT was held in 2008 and has since become the preeminent conference for transcatheter valve therapies.

    TVT 2017 is a practical three-day course featuring the latest research and state-of-the-art techniques for transcatheter aortic and mitral valve therapies. This year’s conference will focus on:

    • Valvular anatomy using human heart specimens
    • Patient selection process using clinical case examples
    • Echocardiography and MSCT analyses
    • Procedural techniques through live case demonstrations from all over the world

    The TVT At-A-Glance is now available at: http://www.crf.org/tvt/the-conference/tvt-at-glance.

    WHY:

    Valvular heart disease affects a large number of people who require diagnostic procedures and long-term management. Many patients have no symptoms, but for others, if not treated, advanced heart valve disease can lead to heart failure, stroke, blood clots, or death due to sudden cardiac arrest. Traditionally, valvular heart disease has been treated with surgical repair or replacement. Over the last several years, there have been important advances in concepts, tools, techniques, and patient selection using nonsurgical procedures. Transcatheter valve intervention offers the potential to reduce the procedural morbidity, mortality, and costs of surgical valve replacement or repair while accelerating patient recovery.

    WHEN:         

    June 14-17, 2017

    WHERE:

    Sheraton Grand Chicago

    301 East North Water Street

    Chicago, IL 60611

    WHO:

    The course directors for TVT 2017 are:

    Martin B. Leon, MD

    NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center

    Francesco Maisano, MD

    UniversitätsSpital Zürich

    Nicolo Piazza, MD, PhD

    McGill University Health Center

    Mark Reisman, MD

    University of Washington Medical Center/Regional Heart Center

    Gregg W. Stone, MD

    New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center

    John G. Webb, MD

    St. Paul's Hospital

    HOW TO REGISTER:

    Media may apply for registration by emailing jromero@crf.org. Can’t attend in person? Reporters are eligible for access to Virtual TVT which provides live and on-demand viewing of the meeting sessions.

    About CRF

    The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 25 years, CRF has helped pioneer innovations in interventional cardiology and has educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. For more information, visit www.crf.org.

     

