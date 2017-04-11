WHAT:

For 10 years, TVT (Transcatheter Valve Therapies) has provided healthcare professionals with the latest advances, tools, and techniques for the treatment of valvular heart disease using nonsurgical procedures. The first TVT was held in 2008 and has since become the preeminent conference for transcatheter valve therapies.

TVT 2017 is a practical three-day course featuring the latest research and state-of-the-art techniques for transcatheter aortic and mitral valve therapies. This year’s conference will focus on:

Valvular anatomy using human heart specimens

Patient selection process using clinical case examples

Echocardiography and MSCT analyses

Procedural techniques through live case demonstrations from all over the world

The TVT At-A-Glance is now available at: http://www.crf.org/tvt/the-conference/tvt-at-glance.

WHY:

Valvular heart disease affects a large number of people who require diagnostic procedures and long-term management. Many patients have no symptoms, but for others, if not treated, advanced heart valve disease can lead to heart failure, stroke, blood clots, or death due to sudden cardiac arrest. Traditionally, valvular heart disease has been treated with surgical repair or replacement. Over the last several years, there have been important advances in concepts, tools, techniques, and patient selection using nonsurgical procedures. Transcatheter valve intervention offers the potential to reduce the procedural morbidity, mortality, and costs of surgical valve replacement or repair while accelerating patient recovery.

WHEN:

June 14-17, 2017

WHERE:

Sheraton Grand Chicago

301 East North Water Street

Chicago, IL 60611

WHO:

The course directors for TVT 2017 are:

Martin B. Leon, MD

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center

Francesco Maisano, MD

UniversitätsSpital Zürich

Nicolo Piazza, MD, PhD

McGill University Health Center

Mark Reisman, MD

University of Washington Medical Center/Regional Heart Center

Gregg W. Stone, MD

New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center

John G. Webb, MD

St. Paul's Hospital

HOW TO REGISTER:

Media may apply for registration by emailing jromero@crf.org. Can’t attend in person? Reporters are eligible for access to Virtual TVT which provides live and on-demand viewing of the meeting sessions.

About CRF

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 25 years, CRF has helped pioneer innovations in interventional cardiology and has educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. For more information, visit www.crf.org.

