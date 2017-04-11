Newswise — Babson College F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business has launched a Business and Social Innovation Intensity Track for MBA students, focused on developing the mindset, skills, and competencies needed to create economic and social value simultaneously.

“The Business and Social Innovation Intensity Track is reinforcing Babson’s commitment to improving our society through business education,” says Graduate School Dean William Lamb. “We believe our students graduating through this intensity track will be well equipped to created economic and social value in their careers.”

The Intensity Track requires a rich combination of course work and entrepreneurial experiences to practice the concepts of social innovation, as well as a two-hour MBA Impact Hour on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“We are thrilled to finally be launching the Business and Social Innovation track here at Babson,” says Executive Director of The Lewis Institute at Babson Cheryl Kiser. “We are continuing to put great leaders in the eco- system with a mindset for great social and economic value creation.”

Among the courses that qualify for the Intensity Track are:

Leading and Managing Sustainability

Public Policy Entrepreneurship

Leading for Social Value

Extended Enterprise Management Practicum

Financing and Valuing Sustainability

Conscious Capitalism

Future Trends in EPS Ventures

The Principle of Objectivity

Japan: Institutions and Entrepreneurship

Global Entrepreneurship Experience

Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Design in Sweden

Students that have completed the intensity track can use it on their resumes, LinkedIn profiles, and other professional profiles.

